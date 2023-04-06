AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stake in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810,378 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 68.96% of Babylon worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Babylon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Babylon by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Babylon by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Babylon Trading Down 6.4 %

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Babylon Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

