AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

