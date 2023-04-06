AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

