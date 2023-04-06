American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,434.96 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,434.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,346.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:NYC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 8,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

