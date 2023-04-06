American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.85 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

