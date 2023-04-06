American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.92. 60,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day moving average is $209.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

