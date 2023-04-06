American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 1,957,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,325. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

