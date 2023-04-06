American Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 3.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $76.90. 4,682,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,224,636. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

