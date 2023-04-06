American Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.15 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 973,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,161. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

