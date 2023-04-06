Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Imperial Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.51. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $4,044,013. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

