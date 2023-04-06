Amaze World (AMZE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,074.26

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $47,074.26 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

