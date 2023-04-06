Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 41,633 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,633 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. 526,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

