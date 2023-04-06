Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 558 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.03. 386,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.41. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

