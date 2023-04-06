Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.24. 23,645,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,261,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $356.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

