Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $522.55. 281,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,440. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

