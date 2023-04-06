Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,519 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,014 shares of company stock worth $71,705,231 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

