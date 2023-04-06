Alta Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IAA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IAA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

IAA Stock Performance

IAA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 22,194,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Articles

