Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.73. 102,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.82. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

