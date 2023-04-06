Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,454 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,895. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

