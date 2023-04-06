Alstom (EPA:ALO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.57

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.57 ($25.62) and traded as high as €25.27 ($27.47). Alstom shares last traded at €25.08 ($27.26), with a volume of 1,129,649 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

