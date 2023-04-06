Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Shares Up 1%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.49. 260,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 482,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Alpine 4 Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine 4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.

