Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 388.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.76. 116,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.