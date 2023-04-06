Alimera Sciences’ (ALIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ALIM opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

