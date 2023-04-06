Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $318.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alerus Financial

In other news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $137,483. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

