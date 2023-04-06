Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Reduced by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 415,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,986. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

