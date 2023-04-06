Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.82 (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT stock remained flat at GBX 74 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,730. Albion Technology & General VCT has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 78.50 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of £123.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.44.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

