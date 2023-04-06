Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.82 (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Technology & General VCT Price Performance
Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT stock remained flat at GBX 74 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,730. Albion Technology & General VCT has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 78.50 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of £123.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.44.
About Albion Technology & General VCT
