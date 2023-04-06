Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

