Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau Sells 1,600 Shares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

TSE AD.UN opened at C$16.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AD.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.