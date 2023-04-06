Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 1,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

