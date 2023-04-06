Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.