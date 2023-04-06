Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Shares Up 1.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 54,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Aimia Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

