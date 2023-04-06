Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEMGet Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEMGet Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

