Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.