Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.38. Africa Oil shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 57,595 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Africa Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Africa Oil Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.
Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Oil (AOIFF)
