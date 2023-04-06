Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 7.6%

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.27 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.30). 1,475,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,020,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.28).

Afentra Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,138.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

