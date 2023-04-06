Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.22

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.22 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.87). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 13,398 shares.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,191.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Further Reading

