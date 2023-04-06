AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Down 1.1%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.