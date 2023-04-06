AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 1.1%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.74. 4,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 48.54% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

