Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.72. The company had a trading volume of 737,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,150. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $455.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.