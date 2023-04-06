Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,321 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.86. 301,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,991. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $455.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

