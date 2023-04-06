adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,118 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

