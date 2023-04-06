Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.00. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 307,755 shares.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
