Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.34. 379,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

