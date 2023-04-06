Accel Wealth Management Takes $30,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.