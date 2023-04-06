Accel Wealth Management Sells 6,999 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

