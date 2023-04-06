Accel Wealth Management Sells 6,500 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 490,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

ENLC stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.