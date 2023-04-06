Accel Wealth Management Sells 228 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

