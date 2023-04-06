Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

