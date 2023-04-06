Accel Wealth Management Has $120,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $161.08 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

