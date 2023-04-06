Accel Wealth Management Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.