Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,121 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AFT opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

